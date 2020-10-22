TD Securities Upgrades Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) to Buy

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $14.50 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

