TE Connectivity’s (TEL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $118.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.57.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $105.90 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

