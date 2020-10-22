Telsey Advisory Group Increases Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $25.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:SIG opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 70.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 21.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 86,586 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 29.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 143,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

