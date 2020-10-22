TELUS (NYSE:TU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TELUS has launched 5G networks in Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and the Greater Toronto Area. It plans to expand to additional 26 markets across Canada in 2020. The company has acquired a 100% stake in Mobile Klinik to grow its wireless business. TELUS has announced a C$15 million investment for the deployment of a submarine fiber optic cable between Sept-Iles and the Gaspesie region. It is likely to benefit from increased penetration of wireline fiber-optic networks and cost-efficient initiatives. However, it is facing challenges in its wireless segment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. High capital investments and a debt-laden balance sheet are denting its profitability. TELUS’ margins remain strained as cable TV operators migrate from phone services based on ‘circuit-switched’ technology to Voice-over-Internet Protocol.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised TELUS to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TELUS by 176.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $461,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814,427 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TELUS by 120.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597,260 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TELUS by 57.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,185,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TELUS by 72.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,732,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in TELUS by 104.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,368 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

