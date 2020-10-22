Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.