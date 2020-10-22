Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

TER has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.74.

Shares of TER opened at $92.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,470.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,978 shares of company stock worth $6,671,802 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 299.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

