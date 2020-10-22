Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Issues Earnings Results

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-1.06 EPS.

Shares of TER stock opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,424.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,802. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

