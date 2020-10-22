Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.74.

Teradyne stock opened at $92.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,978 shares of company stock worth $6,671,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

