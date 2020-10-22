Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Terex from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.60.

Terex stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 165.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,839 shares of company stock worth $94,624 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Terex by 24.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Terex by 8.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 6.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

