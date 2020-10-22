Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $440.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $391.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,100.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $502.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total transaction of $5,824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,827,093.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,621 shares of company stock worth $78,964,959. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

