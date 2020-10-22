Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $450.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $450.00 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Argus upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.40.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $422.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.63, a PEG ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.73. Tesla has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.56. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,329,367.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $78,964,959. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after buying an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 215,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $92,237,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 177,195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $76,018,000 after buying an additional 141,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 153,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $66,039,000 after buying an additional 117,712 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

