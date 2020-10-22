Texas Instruments Incorporated to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

TXN opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.42. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,145 shares of company stock valued at $27,951,948. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after acquiring an additional 196,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

