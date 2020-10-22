Texas Instruments Incorporated to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $146.13 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,145 shares of company stock valued at $27,951,948 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,190,000 after purchasing an additional 251,321 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

