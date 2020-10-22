Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.40 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.20-1.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average of $128.42. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $2,498,086.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,769.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,145 shares of company stock worth $27,951,948. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

