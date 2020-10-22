Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.41-3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.32 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.40 EPS.

Shares of TXN opened at $146.13 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,145 shares of company stock valued at $27,951,948. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

