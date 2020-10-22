Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

TGH stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $942.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 295,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Textainer Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Textainer Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

