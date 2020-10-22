The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered The Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.55. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $127,305.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 21.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the second quarter worth $105,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

