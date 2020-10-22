The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $31.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $31.85 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -132.70 and a beta of 1.50.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 129,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $15,989,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 438.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 410,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

