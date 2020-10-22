The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of GYST stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The Graystone has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Get The Graystone alerts:

The Graystone Company Profile

The Graystone Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. The company is involved in acquiring and developing gold, silver, precious metals and gems, and other mineral properties with proven and/or probable reserves in Peru. It owns 1,600 hectares of properties.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.