The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Shares Gap Down to $140.60

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $140.60, but opened at $135.40. The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) shares last traded at $142.80, with a volume of 57,225 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GYM. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 294.17 ($3.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.70 million and a P/E ratio of -8.68.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The Gym Group plc will post 890.000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 275,000 shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £407,000 ($531,748.11). Also, insider Penny Hughes purchased 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £3,964.80 ($5,180.04). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,297 shares of company stock worth $809,014.

About The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

