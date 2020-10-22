The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $143.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

