The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $126.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.24, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.