Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $540.00 at BTIG Research

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $475.00 to $540.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $468.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $478.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total transaction of $8,067,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,056,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.