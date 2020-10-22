TheStreet Upgrades Calix (NYSE:CALX) to “B”

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CALX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE CALX opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 22,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after buying an additional 347,769 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Calix by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,226,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after buying an additional 637,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 56,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Calix by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,756,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.