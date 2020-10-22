Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.13. 841,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 514,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

In other news, major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $103,714.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,625,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,092 shares of company stock worth $138,444.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

