Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Shares Gap Down to $175.00

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $175.00, but opened at $168.50. Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at $172.00, with a volume of 561,614 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $258.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.61.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX (4) (($0.05)) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC will post -2.9000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (LON:TILS)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.