Traders Purchase Large Volume of Apache Put Options (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 190,433 put options on the company. This is an increase of 650% compared to the average volume of 25,391 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.9% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 10.1% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,902,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 175,071 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 18.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on APA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.76.

APA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,054,207. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.