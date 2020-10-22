TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded TravelCenters of America to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of TA traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,442. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $383.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $986.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.02 million. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 107,129 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

