Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on December 31st

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

TRV opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.48. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. William Blair raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

