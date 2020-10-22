Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,155 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.50 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $227.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

