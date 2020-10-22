Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 28,699 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 32,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

