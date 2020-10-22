Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,340,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the September 15th total of 14,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of TRVN opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trevena in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Trevena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trevena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 315.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 77,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

