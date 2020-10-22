Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) CFO Sells $177,000.00 in Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,511,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently commented on TMQ. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trilogy Metals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,556 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

