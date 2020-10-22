Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.42.

TBK stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,860. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

