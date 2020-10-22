Truist Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $95.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by Truist from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Albemarle from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered Albemarle from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.48.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock opened at $95.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.08. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.31 million. Analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.