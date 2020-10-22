Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $31.00. Tungsten shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 3,058,920 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Tungsten in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.

About Tungsten (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.

