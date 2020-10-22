Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $876,456.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $876,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $639,212.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Karyn Smith sold 1,709 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $423,866.18.

Twilio stock opened at $298.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.75. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.04 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

