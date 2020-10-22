UBS Group Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $77.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $72.50 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ralph Lauren from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Shares of RL opened at $75.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

