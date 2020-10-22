UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

UFPI traded down $3.96 on Thursday, hitting $52.35. 3,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,095. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $1,679,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,886,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $242,529.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,369 in the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.