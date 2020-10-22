Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UMPQ. ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth $122,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $123,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

