UniLayer Price Hits $0.29 (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One UniLayer token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002287 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $731,191.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00240278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00089059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00033461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.01307161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00144491 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,214,001 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

