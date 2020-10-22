United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.95. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $172.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,649,000 after acquiring an additional 651,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.