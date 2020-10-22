UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Cut to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $346.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $322.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $333.70. The stock has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.75 and its 200 day moving average is $299.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,755 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $621,353,000 after acquiring an additional 702,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after acquiring an additional 503,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

