V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -559.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

