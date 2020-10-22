ValuEngine Lowers Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.25.

Shares of AXAS opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.39.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 120.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 308,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 422,874 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 400,157 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

