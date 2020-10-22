Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,464.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,281,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 190,796 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 83,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 60,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

