Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target increased by Barclays from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VNE. Mizuho upped their price target on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

VNE stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.94. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.67.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 118,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 71,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 64,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 86.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,374 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

