Veoneer (VNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Veoneer to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. On average, analysts expect Veoneer to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

