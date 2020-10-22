Veoneer (VNE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Veoneer to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.58. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. On average, analysts expect Veoneer to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

