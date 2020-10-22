Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $62.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $56.75 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.